Xi arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport for a state visit to Kazakhstan, Sept. 14, 2022. Xi was warmly welcomed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and a group of senior officials including Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

NUR-SULTAN, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Wednesday for a state visit to Kazakhstan.

Upon arrival at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, Xi made a statement, in which he said he was "delighted to visit the beautiful country of Kazakhstan again after five years at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev."

"I wish to extend, on behalf of the government and people of China, warm greetings and best wishes to the friendly government and people of Kazakhstan," Xi said.

"China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors, good friends and good partners connected by mountains and rivers and standing together through thick and thin. Over the past three decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations, our two countries have enjoyed mutual respect, good-neighborliness, mutual support and cooperation for mutual benefit," he said.

"The bilateral relationship has grown by leaps and bounds, and reached the high level of a permanent comprehensive strategic partnership. Our two countries have consolidated political mutual trust, conducted fruitful Belt and Road cooperation, and engaged in close and efficient coordination on international affairs, to the benefit of our two peoples," the Chinese president said.

"During this visit, I will hold talks with President Tokayev for an in-depth exchange of views on growing the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era. Together, we will draw a new blueprint for comprehensive cooperation between our two countries," Xi said.

"I believe that the visit will bring new and strong impetus to the shared progress and prosperity of our two countries," he added.

Xi left Beijing on Wednesday morning to attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at the invitation of Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

His entourage includes Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee; State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi; and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the National Development and Reform Commission.

When the Chinese president arrived at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, he was warmly welcomed by Tokayev, and a group of senior officials including Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov.

Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao also welcomed Xi at the airport.

