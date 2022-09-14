CHINATop Stories

Xi arrives in Uzbekistan for state visit, SCO summit

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Wednesday evening to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan and attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

