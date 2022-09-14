CHINA
Top Stories
Xi arrives in Uzbekistan for state visit, SCO summit
Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Lin Congyi
Time
2022-09-14 22:43:39
A
+
-
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Wednesday evening to pay a state visit to Uzbekistan and attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Related News
We Recommend
Leap-forward development of PLA Naval aviation force from shore-based to ship-based
2022-09-08
China sends over 2,000 troops to Vostok-2022 exercises
2022-09-01
China's Y-20 transport aircraft to be showcased at int'l airshow in Europe
2022-08-29
Most Viewed
Highlights of Chinese participating troops at Vostok-2022 military exercise
2022-09-06
Transportation of recruits and veterans for second half of 2022 in full swing
2022-09-02
Great Wall- 2022 International Forum on Counter-terrorism kicks off in Beijing
2022-08-31
Photos
Armored vehicles rumble through mound of dusts
2022-09-14
Fighter jet in air combat training exercise
2022-09-13
Highlights of Chinese military in Vostok-2022 military exercise
2022-09-13
Special reports
Celebrating the 95th Anniversary of the Founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army
2022-07-31
Celebration of 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to Motherland
2022-07-01
NPC & CPPCC Annual Sessions 2022
2022-03-04
Continue...