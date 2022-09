Welcome home, heroes

A repatriation ceremony is held at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Sept 16, 2022. [Photo/People's Daily]

A Y-20 strategic transport plane of the People's Liberation Army Air Force carried back the remains of 88 Chinese soldiers who died during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53) on Friday.