China's Shenzhou-14 crew to conduct second spacewalk in coming days

Screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on September 2, 2022 shows China's Shenzhou-14 astronaut Liu Yang (L) returning to the space station lab module Wentian after completing extravehicular activities (EVAs). /Xinhua

China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts, or taikonauts, will conduct their second extravehicular activities (EVAs) at a proper time in the coming days, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The three crew members were sent to the space station on June 5 for a six-month mission. They've been living and working in orbit for over 100 days now.

The trio successfully completed the first EVAs from the airlock cabin of the Wentian lab module on September 2, which lasted about seven hours.

Since then, they have recovered from the first EVAs, completed the testing and operation of the robotic arm, and prepared for the second spacewalk.

They have also been conducting scientific experiments in fields such as space material research and plant cultivation.

At present, the Shenzhou-14 taikonauts are in a good condition, and the space station combination - composed of the Tianhe core module, the Wentian lab module, the Shenzhou-14 spaceship and the Tianzhou-4 cargo craft - is running stably and is suitable for the second EVAs, the CMSA said.