China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts conduct extravehicular activities

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts Cai Xuzhe and Chen Dong successfully exited the space station lab module Wentian on Saturday to conduct extravehicular activities (EVAs), according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

At 1:35 p.m. (Beijing Time), Cai opened the hatch of Wentian's airlock cabin. By 3:33 p.m., both Cai and Chen were outside, said the CMSA.

During the EVAs, astronaut Liu Yang was inside the core module, supporting her crewmates, according to the CMSA.