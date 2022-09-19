Chinese Defense Minister meets Pakistani Chief of Army Staff

BEIJING, Sept. 19 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe held a meeting with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Monday morning.

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe (R) meets with General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L), chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, September 19, 2022. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

Gen. Wei Fenghe expressed his condolence over the severe floods hitting Pakistan. "China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the friendship between China and Pakistan has become stronger as time goes by. We must tide over difficulties together, fully trust each other, and unswervingly support each other's core interests on the way forward," Gen. Wei said, adding that no matter how the world situation changes, the rock-solid friendship between China and Pakistan will last forever, and the two countries will always be trustworthy and most reliable true friends and good brothers. Gen. Wei noted that, the military relations between the two countries have maintained a sound development trend in recent years. The two militaries should further enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation, continue to improve their capability to jointly cope with various risks and challenges, and join hands to safeguard the common interests of the two countries as well as regional peace and stability.

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe (2nd R) holds a meeting with General Qamar Javed Bajwa (3rd L), chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, September 19, 2022. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

Gen. Bajwa said that Pakistan is grateful to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and the Chinese military for the strong assistance the flood-hit Pakistan has received from China. Pakistan and China are iron brothers with unbreakable friendship, Pakistan firmly adheres to the one-China principle and will make efforts to guarantee the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan, Gen. Bajwa stated. It is hoped that the two countries will deepen exchanges in various fields such as economy, trade and disaster relief, and further improve the level of cooperation between the two militaries in joint exercises and training, said Gen. Bajwa.

The two sides also had extensive and in-depth exchange of views on the current international and regional situation and other issues of common concern.