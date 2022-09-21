Book of Xi's discourses on socialist cultural, ethical advancement published

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of discourses by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on socialist cultural and ethical advancement has been published by the Central Party Literature Press and released nationwide.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book brings together 512 relevant parts falling under 10 themes, excerpted from 240 important spoken and written works that Xi made between Nov. 17, 2012 and June 8, 2022. Some content has been made public for the first time.

The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation entails great cultural and ethical advancement, and also tremendous material progress. The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has continued to apply Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to toughen up the Party and educate the public, working to foster a socialist ideology with strong appeal and potent capacity for guidance. It has continued building consensus and pooling strength with the help of core socialist values. It has also been nourishing the roots and forging the soul of the nation with advanced socialist culture, revolutionary culture and fine traditional Chinese culture.

Xi's discourses in this regard serve as an important guide for the country's education efforts on ideals and convictions, its cultivation and practice of core socialist values, its advancement in etiquette and civility, and its society-wide improvement of civic-mindedness.