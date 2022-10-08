Book of Xi's discourses on exercising rule-based governance over Party published

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of excerpts of the discourses made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on exercising rule-based governance over the Party has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book brings together 400 relevant parts falling under 10 themes, excerpted from over 180 important spoken and written works that Xi made between Nov. 15, 2012 and June 17, 2022. Some were made public for the first time.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has advanced the development of intra-Party rules and regulations. A relatively sound system of intra-Party regulations has taken shape. The intensity and scale to improve intra-Party regulations, and the remarkable progress in this regard, have been unprecedented, a statement on the book's publication said.

Xi's discourses on exercising rule-based governance over the Party bear vital significance to leveraging the role of intra-Party rules and regulations in upholding the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, and ensuring the Party's long-term governance and long-term stability of the country, among others, according to the statement.