Delegates from military discuss report to 20th CPC National Congress

By Ou Can, Fei Shiting, Zhang Mimi and Mei Changwei

BEIJING, Oct. 19, -- Delegates from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the People’s Armed Police Force (PAP) attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have held group discussions on the report to the 20th CPC National Congress delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, in recent days. Senior Chinese military officials gave their opinions on the report to the congress in the group discussions.

Military delegate Xu Qiliang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), said that the report proposed to "achieve the goals for the centenary of the People’s Liberation Army in 2027 as scheduled", which has clearly pointed out the central tasks of building a stronger Chinese military in the next five years. These tasks are a reflection of the will of the Party, and expectations of the people, which have to be shouldered by the PLA in the new era.

Military delegate Zhang Youxia, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CMC, said that all military personnel are supposed to work together to build a stronger Chinese military, strive to break new ground to realize the modernization of the national defense and the armed forces and forge ahead valiantly towards building a world-class military in all respects.

Military delegate Wei Fenghe, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense, noted that in the face of the complex and severe national safety situation, we should resolutely implement the strategic deployment made at the 20th CPC National Congress, improve China's armed forces’ ability to win, remain highly vigilant, get ready for war at all times, and resolutely safeguard China’s national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Military delegate Li Zuocheng, a member of the CMC and chief of the CMC’s Joint Staff Department, said that the next five years will be a critical period for China to achieve new and greater development. It is necessary for China's armed forces to play a more critical role, while accelerating the upgrade of Chinese military’s hard power, so as to provide more reliable strategic support for the development of the Party and the country.

Military delegate Miao Hua, a member of the CMC and director of the CMC’s Political Work Department, said that it is necessary to strengthen the Party building across the board in the armed forces in all respects, thoroughly implement the CMC chairman responsibility system, and firmly step up military preparedness to ensure the achievement of the military’s centenary goal by 2027 as scheduled.

Military delegate Zhang Shengmin, a member of the CMC and secretary of the CMC’s Discipline Inspection Commission, said that history has taught us that the core serves to guide the direction, build consensus, and consolidate strength. We should faithfully maintain the core and strive to build a stronger Chinese military.