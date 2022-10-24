Communique of the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee

Xi Jinping presides over the first plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of the communique of the first plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China:

Communique of the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China

(Adopted at the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on October 23, 2022)

The first plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held in Beijing on October 23, 2022.

The session was attended by 203 members and 168 alternate members of the 20th CPC Central Committee. Members of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) attended as non-voting participants.

Xi Jinping presided over the session and delivered an important speech after being elected general secretary of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

The members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee were elected at the session. Also elected was general secretary of the 20th CPC Central Committee. The session endorsed the members of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat nominated by the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and named the members of the Central Military Commission. It approved the secretary, deputy secretaries and members of the Standing Committee of the CCDI elected at the first plenary session of the 20th CPC CCDI.

The name lists are as follows:

The members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee (in the order of the number of strokes in their surnames):

Ding Xuexiang, Xi Jinping, Ma Xingrui, Wang Yi, Wang Huning, Yin Li, Shi Taifeng, Liu Guozhong, Li Xi, Li Qiang, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Li Hongzhong, He Weidong, He Lifeng, Zhang Youxia, Zhang Guoqing, Chen Wenqing, Chen Jining, Chen Min'er, Zhao Leji, Yuan Jiajun, Huang Kunming, Cai Qi

The members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee:

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi

General secretary of the CPC Central Committee:

Xi Jinping

The members of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee:

Cai Qi, Shi Taifeng, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Chen Wenqing, Liu Jinguo, Wang Xiaohong

Chairman, vice chairmen and members of the Central Military Commission:

Chairman: Xi Jinping

Vice chairmen: Zhang Youxia, He Weidong

Members: Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua, Zhang Shengmin

Secretary, deputy secretaries and members of the Standing Committee of the CCDI

Secretary: Li Xi

Deputy secretaries: Liu Jinguo, Zhang Shengmin, Xiao Pei, Yu Hongqiu (f.), Fu Kui, Sun Xinyang, Liu Xuexin, Zhang Fuhai

Members of the Standing Committee of the CCDI (in the order of the number of strokes in their surnames):

Wang Xiaoping (f.), Wang Aiwen, Wang Hongjin, Liu Jinguo, Liu Xuexin, Xu Luode, Sun Xinyang, Li Xi, Li Xinran (Manchu), Xiao Pei, Zhang Shengmin, Zhang Fuhai, Chen Guoqiang, Zhao Shiyong, Hou Kai, Yin Bai (Naxi), Yu Hongqiu (f.), Fu Kui, Mu Hongyu (f.) ■