Central Military Commission holds executive meeting on studying Party congress guiding principles

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission (CMC) on Thursday held an executive meeting on studying and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

It was noted at the meeting that all levels of the armed forces must align their thinking and actions with the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and CMC Chairman Xi Jinping.

The meeting also stressed strengthening the theoretical and political awareness of upholding the leadership core and obeying commands, adding that being able to fight and win should be the most pragmatic test of the learning and implementation.

Zhang Youxia, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CMC, presided over the meeting.

It was also attended by He Weidong, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CMC. Other attendees were Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua and Zhang Shengmin, who are all CMC members.