Xi sends condolences to S. Korean president over stampede in Seoul

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence Sunday to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol over a stampede in the South Korean capital Seoul, which caused heavy casualties.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the stampede. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi extended deep condolences over the deaths and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

Several Chinese citizens were unfortunately killed or injured in the accident, Xi said, expressing his hope that the South Korean side will make every effort to treat those injured and handle the follow-up matters properly.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.