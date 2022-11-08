Xi congratulates International Bamboo and Rattan Organization on 25th anniversary

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter on Monday to the Celebration of International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR)'s 25th Anniversary and the Second Global Bamboo and Rattan Congress.

Since its founding, the organization has been committed to the protection, development and utilization of bamboo and rattan resources, and has played a constructive role in promoting global ecological and environmental protection as well as sustainable development, Xi said.

The Chinese government and the organization have joined hands to implement the Global Development Initiative and jointly launched the Bamboo as a Substitute for Plastic Initiative to encourage countries to reduce plastic pollution, respond to climate change and accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he said.

Xi stressed that China has been vigorously promoting ecological progress and pursuing the development concept of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

China is willing to continue to work with all parties to build a community of life for man and nature and construct a clean and beautiful homeland for future generations, Xi said.

The Celebration of INBAR's 25th Anniversary and the Second Global Bamboo and Rattan Congress, themed "Bamboo and Rattan -- Nature-based Solutions for Sustainable Development," opened in Beijing on Monday.

The event was co-hosted by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration of China and INBAR.