China, Indonesia agree on building China-Indonesia community with a shared future

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo here Wednesday evening, in which the two heads of state reached important consensus on striving towards building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future.

Xi and Widodo agreed to take the 10th anniversary of the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership next year as an opportunity to forge a new paradigm of high-level cooperation.

Ahead of their talks, Xi and Widodo watched together via video the operational trial of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, and also the video demonstrating the achievements of bilateral cooperation.

Xi congratulated on Indonesia's success in hosting the Group of 20 Summit, pointing out that China-Indonesia cooperation has made tangible achievements, which have not only benefited the people of the two countries, but also have brought a positive influence at regional and global levels.

For his part, Widodo said he would like to congratulate Xi in-person once again on his re-election as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, adding he hopes that the two sides will deepen strategic and practical cooperation and jointly build a community with a shared future for the two countries.

Indonesia is willing to actively promote the development of the friendly and cooperative relations between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China, he noted.

The two heads of state witnessed the signing of a batch of cooperation documents, including a plan of action for strengthening the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership (2022-2026), a cooperation plan on Belt and Road cooperation, and documents on cooperation in trade and economy as well as other fields.

A Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Indonesia was released.