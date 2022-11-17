Xi calls for Asia-Pacific regional economic integration amid challenges of the times

BANGKOK, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Facing new developments, APEC members need to draw on past experiences and lessons, respond to the challenges of the times and steadfastly advance Asia-Pacific regional economic integration, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday.

Xi, who made the remarks in a written speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, also called for joint efforts in breaking new ground in development and building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

He put forward a six-point proposal in this regard, namely bolstering the foundation for peaceful development, taking a people-centered development approach, pursuing higher-level opening-up, striving for higher-standard connectivity, building stable and unimpeded industrial and supply chains, and promoting economic upgrading.