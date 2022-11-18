Chinese defense minister meets Singapore counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe meets with Singapore Defense Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen in Xi'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, NOV. 18 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe met with Singapore Defense Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen in Xi'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province,on November 18, 2022.

General Wei Fenghe first introduced the 20th CPC National Congress and its important achievements. He said that President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have just met in Thailand, and that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the China-Singapore relationship has reached a new height of “all-round cooperative partnership progressing with the time ”, setting a good example of regional cooperation. The current security situation in Asia-Pacific region is stable in general with worrisome factors, for which the two countries should strengthen strategic communication and jointly protect the regional peace and stability. General Wei Fenghe alsoexpressed the hopethat the two militaries could have closer high-level communication, upgrade the level of joint exercises and training, promote personnel training, and strengthencooperation in multi-lateral security coordination, thus promoting the relationship between the two militaries to a higher level.

Dr Ng Eng Hen extended congratulation to the success of 20th CPC National Congress. He said that, Singapore highly values the development of mil-to-mil relationship between the two countries and is willing to work with China to implement the consensus reached by theleadersof the two countries, further strengthen the communication and cooperation in joint service training exercise and other areas, constantly improve the relationship between the two militaries andmake greater contributions to regional security and stability.

The two sides agreed to speed up the establishment of a hot-line between the two defense ministries andcarry out theseries of "Cooperation"China-Singaporejoint army and naval training exercisesin 2023.

The two sides also exchanged views on the international and regional situations, the Ukraine crisis and the South China Sea issue.

