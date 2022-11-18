China, Indonesia eye to strengthen military cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe (R) meets with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (L) in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

XI'AN, Nov. 18 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe met here with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on November 18, 2022.

Wei Fenghe briefed his Indonesian counterpart on the 20th CPC National Congress and congratulated Indonesia on hosting a successful G20 Summit. He said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Joko Widodo just met in Indonesia and reached a series of important consensus.

Under the strategic guidance of the heads of state of the two countries, China and Indonesia have jointly built a new landscape of bilateral relationship driven by political, economic, cultural and maritime cooperation, clearly indicated the general direction of jointly building the community with a shared future, and ushered in new and broad prospects for the ties between the two countries, Wei noted.

Wei also stressed that the current situation in Asia-Pacific region faces severe and complex challenges, China and Indonesia should play more significant roles in maintaining regional security and stability, and the militaries of the two countries should maintain close strategic communication, make good use of the cooperation mechanism, deepen pragmatic cooperation and strengthen multilateral coordination, maintaining sound development momentum of the relations between the two militaries.

Prabowo congratulated the successful holding of the 20th CPC National Congress. He said that the Indonesian military is willing to work together with the Chinese military to implement the consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, keep high-level contacts, enhance pragmatic cooperation in the fields such as exchange of visits between naval vessels, jointly promoting the relations between the two militaries to make new development.

Both sides agreed to resume the joint military training and exercises paused by the COVID-19 pandemic. They also exchanged views on the international and regional situations, the Ukraine crisis and the South China Sea issue.

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe (5th, R) meets with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (5th, L) in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)