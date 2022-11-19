Chinese, Mongolian defense ministers hold talks via video link

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe (L) meets with Mongolian Defense Minister Saikhanbayar Gursed (R) via video link on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe meets with Mongolian Defense Minister Saikhanbayar Gursed via video link on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Nov.19 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe held talks with his Mongolian counterpart Saikhanbayar Gursed via video link on November 19.

Wei said that China and Mongolia are good neighbors, partners and brothers that can stand the test of anything, under the common guidance of the heads of state of the two countries, the construction of a community with a share future for China and Mongolia has made in-depth and substantial progress.

Wei pointed out that the world has entered a new period of turbulences and changes at present, China and Mongolia should strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, deepen cooperation, support each other in the core interests and major concerns, and push forward the China-Mongolia relationship to a higher level.

He also stressed that the pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries has seen sound development momentum, and the Chinese side hopes that the two militaries can maintain closer strategic communication, expand joint training, deepen border defense cooperation and conduct multilateral interaction, continuously promoting the bilateral military ties and contributing to maintaining common security in the region.

Saikhanbayar said the relations between the two countries and their militaries have presented development momentum at a high level even in the face of COVID-19 pandemic. The Mongolian military thanks the Chinese military for its anti-pandemic support and assistance provided for the Mongolian side, and is willing to work together with the Chinese side to deepen pragmatic cooperation in the areas of personnel training, international peacekeeping, and medical service at military colleges, jointly pushing forward the defense relationship between the two countries.

During the meeting, Wei also briefed Saikhanbayar on related information and important achievements of the 20th CPC National Congress, Saikhanbayar extended his congratulations on the successful convening of this event.