Chinese defense minister to attend ADMM-Plus, visit Cambodia

BEIJING, Nov. 19 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe will attend the 9th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) and visit Cambodia from November 20 to 24 upon invitation.

General Wei will deliver a speech at the ADMM-Plus, and on the sidelines of the meeting, he will hold meetings with the heads of delegations of relevant participating countries to make exchange of views on international and regional situations and defense security cooperation.

The Chinese defense minister will meet and hold talks with Cambodian state and military leaders during his visit in Cambodia.