MND spokesperson remarks on possibility of Chinese, US defense ministers' meeting during ADMM-Plus

Reporter: Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will attend the 9th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), and hold talks with the heads of delegations of relevant participating countries. May I ask the spokesperson whether the Chinese Defense Minister will hold talks with his US counterpart during the meeting?

Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense: Chinese side takes a positive and open attitude towards having exchanges with the US side during the ADMM-Plus. Relevant departments of both sides are maintaining communication and coordination in this regard.