Cambodian Prime Minister meets with Chinese defense minister

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (R) meets with Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe (L) in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on November 20, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Tea Banh holds a welcome ceremony for visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe before their talks in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on November 20, 2022.(Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Nov. 20 -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met with Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe in Phnom Penh on November 20.

The prime minister extended congratulations on the success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and on President Xi Jinping's re-election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee. He pointed out that the achievements China has made in the past decade have epoch-making significance in the history, as a major country with great influence in the world, China maintains unstoppable rising momentum.

ASEAN-China relationship has reached an all-time high level in the history while Cambodia held the rotating chair position of the ASEAN, Hun Sen said, adding that the Cambodian side actively pushes forward the signing of the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea, and hopes to work with China to jointly safeguard the peace and tranquility in the South China Sea.

He also thanked the Chinese military for its great support and assistance on Cambodian military development, and hoped the two militaries to continuously enhance cooperation in various fields.

General Wei Fenghe, for his part, briefed the prime minister on related information and important achievements of the 20th CPC National Congress. He said that China and Cambodia are traditionally friendly neighbors who share a bond of brotherhood. Under the guidance of President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Hun Sen, the construction of a community with a share future for China and Cambodia has constantly advanced to new levels, and bilateral relationship has grown stronger with new vitality as time goes by.

In recent years, the two militaries have overcome the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic and conducted pragmatic cooperation in high-level exchanges, mechanism construction, joint exercises and training and talent cultivation, said Wei.

He hoped that the two militaries can continue to deepen and expand communication and cooperation, making greater contributions to the development of China-Cambodia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and jointly maintaining regional peace and stability.

General Wei Fenghe also held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Tea Banh, and met with Lieutenant General Hun Manet, the deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and the commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Army.

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe holds talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Tea Banh in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on November 20, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)