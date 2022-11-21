3rd Chinese peacekeeping helicopter unit to Abyei ready for mission

BEIJING, Nov.21 -- The 3rd Chinese peacekeeping helicopter unit to Abyei recently held an oath-taking rally in Xinxiang, Central China’s Henan Province. The troops are mainly from an air assault brigade of the PLA 83rd Group Army. During the one-year mission period, they will be responsible for various tasks including troops projection, search and rescue, air patrol, and cargo transportation. Support materials for the mission have been delivered to the mission area by sea, while the personnel will fly to Abyei in batches this week.