Chinese defense minister speaks at 9th ADMM-Plus in Cambodia

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe makes a speech at the ninth ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) held in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, Nov. 23 -- The ninth ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) was held in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on Wednesday. Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe attended the meeting and made a speech.

General Wei said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) just successfully convened has drawn a grand blueprint of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects. Under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, China will strive to promote Chinese modernization, and the goal of great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation can be surely reached.

He pointed out that the world peace and development are facing major challenges at present, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind serves as the right choice and also provides prospect.

All the countries in the region must uphold solidarity, fairness, openness and mutual benefit, and oppose division, bullying, exclusion and selfishness, so as to jointly create and maintain a regional order that can balance the needs and conform to the interests of all parties, said Wei.

The defense minister stressed that China has always been committed to adding stability to and providing positive energy for the world. The peaceful development of China is bound to provide new opportunities for the global common development, and play a constructive role in maintaining world peace and stability.

The Chinese military is a force of peace, and willing to work together with the militaries of all the countries to contribute continuously to world peace, Wei said.

The Chinese defense chief stated that China never covets other countries’ interests, and has rock-firm resolution and will to safeguard its self-interest; the Chinese military has confidence and capability to defeat any enemy who dares to come.

The security situation in the Asia-Pacific region keeps stable in general but also involves some potential risks and in response, the defense departments of all countries are expected to stand up for the ASEAN as the core, implement the Global Security Initiative (GSI), focus on pragmatic cooperation and jointly strengthen regional security, Wei said in his speech.

The meeting discussed and adopted a joint declaration on enhancing solidarity and cooperation and jointly building the harmonized security.

During the meeting, General Wei also met respectively with defense ministers of six countries, i.e., the US, Vietnam, Laos, Australia, New Zealand, the ROK, as well as the Russian deputy defense minister, exchanging views on strengthening military cooperation and issues of common concern.