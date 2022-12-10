Chinese defense minister delivers video speech at SCO, CIS defense ministers’ meeting

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe attends and addresses the joint meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) defense ministers via video link upon invitation on December 9, 2022. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Dec.10 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe attended and addressed the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) defense ministers via video link upon invitation on December 9, 2022.

General Wei said the world is now in a period of turbulence and transformation, and the game of solidarity and division, cooperation and confrontation has become increasingly prominent. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which just successfully convened, made it clearer that building a community with a shared future for mankind is the path we must take to meet security challenges, get out of development difficulties, and achieve lasting peace and stability. We should replace division with solidarity, confrontation with cooperation, and exclusion with inclusiveness.

General Wei noted that China has demonstrated its responsibility as a major country in the face of changes and crises. China's development provides more opportunities for the world, and the Chinese military contributes to world peace and tranquility.

China's core interests are inviolable. Taiwan is China's Taiwan, and no external force has the right to interfere in the Taiwan question. The Chinese armed forces have the firm will and strong capability to defeat all invading enemies and resolutely safeguard national reunification. No one should underestimate the rock-solid resolve of the Chinese military, stressed the defense minister.

In the face of multiple security challenges on the Eurasian continent, countries should carry forward the spirit of the UN Charter, practice the Global Security Initiative, uphold the Shanghai Spirit, strengthen coordination and cooperation among all parties, properly handle hotspot issues, and jointly contribute to lasting peace and common prosperity in the region, General Wei said.