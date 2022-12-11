Xi returns to China after China-Arab States Summit, China-GCC Summit, state visit to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping departed here Saturday for home after attending the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit and paying a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and state councilor; and He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, returned to China on the same plane.

Upon Xi's departure, Governor of Riyadh Province Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister Yasir Al-Rumayyan who works on China affairs and other key members of the royal family and senior officials of the government saw him off at the airport.