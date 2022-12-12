Chinese peacekeepers pass UN equipment inspection

BEIJING, Dec.12 -- Recently, members of the 26th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) spread out in Uvira, Baraka and the Chinese Peninsula camp have all passed the equipment inspection of United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in succession. This was the first comprehensive equipment inspection for the contingent since its deployment to the mission areas.

In the Chinese Peninsula camp, the eight-member UN inspection team listened to the pre-mission report, followed by a full element, all staff and comprehensive inspection of the construction machinery, vehicle equipment, medical equipment, self-sustainment equipment and other facilities.

The several-day-long careful inspection showed that all Chinese peacekeeping equipment has been in good performance and in conformity with the standards set by the UN.

Since being deployed to the mission area, the 26th Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to the DRC has completed the tasks of camp bunker repair, camp expansion for other peacekeeping troops, humanitarian relief, etc., which have won high acclaim from the UN and the local people.