Senior Chinese official stresses national defense, military modernization

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese military official has stressed resolving major issues in theory and in reality and opening a new page in the modernization of national defense and the armed forces.

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Monday when he spoke at the end of a six-day seminar for senior military officials to study the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, highlighted the need to strengthen preparedness for war in the new era, boost combat preparation, advance planning and problem-solving, deepen reform and innovation, and enhance law-based governance to fulfill the armed forces' missions and tasks.