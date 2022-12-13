Chinese defense minister delivers keynote speech at fifth defense forum between China, LAC countries

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe delivers a keynote speech via video link at the Fifth Defense Forum China-Latin American and the Caribbean States on December 13, 2022. (Photo by Liang Liang)

BEIJING, Dec. 13 -- Under the theme of "Peace and Cooperation", the Fifth Defense Forum China-Latin American and the Caribbean States was held via video link on December 13, 2022, in which leaders from the defense (security) departments and militaries of 24 Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries participated. Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe also attended the forum and delivered a keynote speech.

General Wei said that under the joint leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders of LAC countries, China-LAC relations have entered a new era featuring equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and tangible benefits for the people.

In the face of complex and challenging international and regional situations, China and LAC countries should work together to cope with risks and challenges, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, build a stronger security barrier, and strive to form a new pattern of omni-dimensional, wide-ranging, and multi-channel defense cooperation. We will make new and greater contributions to regional and world peace and stability and to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, noted General Wei.

Representatives of the LAC countries at the meeting said that the LAC-China defense forum has provided an important platform for both sides to deepen defense and security cooperation, and has played an important role in promoting defense cooperation between the two sides. They thanked China for its valuable support to LAC countries in the field of defense and security, and looked forward to further strengthening solidarity and coordination with China to achieve new progress in defense cooperation between the two sides.

