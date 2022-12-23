Xi meets with HKSAR chief executive

President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee, who is on a duty visit to Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee, who is on a duty visit to Beijing.

During the meeting, Xi heard a report from Lee on Hong Kong's current situation and the HKSAR government's work.

Lauding Lee's work since assuming the job of the chief executive, Xi said Lee had led the new-term HKSAR government in shouldering their responsibilities and carrying out solid work in a pragmatic manner.

They have united different social sectors, resolutely safeguarded national security, stepped up efforts to revitalize the economy, actively responded to the concerns of the people, and earnestly studied, communicated, and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi said.

Hong Kong has demonstrated a new atmosphere under the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," and is advancing with solid steps on the right track of "one country, two systems," Xi added.

The central authorities fully acknowledge the work of Chief Executive John Lee and the HKSAR government, he said.

Xi said the policy of "one country, two systems" is a great innovation of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and has proven to be the best institutional arrangement for ensuring sustained prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao after their return to the motherland.

The central authorities will fully, faithfully, and resolutely implement the policy of "one country, two systems," and fully support the chief executive and the HKSAR government in exercising law-based administration, Xi said.

The central authorities will fully support Hong Kong in giving full play to its unique advantages, conducting extensive international cooperation, and better integrating itself into China's overall development, thus making new and greater contributions to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, he added.

Hong Kong will have a promising future and great prosperity on the new journey in the new era, Xi said.

Han Zheng, Ding Xuexiang, Xia Baolong and others attended the meeting.

