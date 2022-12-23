Xi meets with Macao SAR chief executive

President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng, who is on a duty visit to Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng, who is on a duty visit to Beijing.

During the meeting, Xi heard a report from Ho on Macao's current situation and the Macao SAR government's work.

Xi said that over the past year, Ho has led the SAR government in exercising governance in a prudent and solid way while maintaining overall social stability.

Ho has also led the Macao SAR government in steadily advancing the amendment of the law on safeguarding national security in Macao, appropriately handling the revision to local gaming laws and a new round of gaming concession tendering, and making solid progress in the building of the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, Xi added.

The central authorities fully acknowledge the work that Ho and the Macao SAR government have done, Xi said.

He stressed that the central authorities will fully, faithfully and resolutely implement the "one country, two systems" policy, and support the Macao SAR in giving full play to its advantages, striving to break new ground of "one country, two systems" practice with Macao characteristics, and making new and greater contributions to building a modern socialist country on all fronts.

Han Zheng, Ding Xuexiang, Xia Baolong and others attended the meeting.

President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng, who is on a duty visit to Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)