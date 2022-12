Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends and addresses the annual central rural work conference in Beijing, capital of China. The conference was held in Beijing from Dec. 23 to 24. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for enhanced efforts to build up China's strength in agriculture and do a good job in work on agriculture and rural areas.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending and addressing the annual central rural work conference held from Friday to Saturday in Beijing.