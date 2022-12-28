CPC leadership meeting stresses implementing decisions, plans of key Party congress

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presides over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and delivers an important speech. The meeting of criticism and self-criticism was held from Monday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- A meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has stressed striving in unity to implement the major decisions and plans made at the 20th CPC National Congress.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered an important speech when presiding over the meeting of criticism and self-criticism held from Monday to Tuesday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, presides over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and delivers an important speech. The meeting of criticism and self-criticism was held from Monday to Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)