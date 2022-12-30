Xi meets Putin via video link

CHINA
Source
Xinhuanet
Editor
Lin Congyi
Time
2022-12-30 19:37:42
BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link on Friday.
