Chinese defense minister meets with Turkmen counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe meets with Turkmen Defense Minister Begench Gundogdyev in Beijing on January 6, 2023. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Jan. 6 -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe held talks with visiting Turkmen Defense Minister Begench Gundogdyevhere on Friday.

Gen. Wei Fenghe said that President Xi Jinping and President Serdar Berdimuhamedov held talks today and jointly announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Turkmenistan, marking that China-Turkmenistan relations have entered a new era and reached a new level. The defense departments and militaries of both sides should take this as a new opportunity to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and jointly make new contributions to China-Turkmenistan friendship and practical cooperation, Wei said.

Wei was satisfied with the development of military relations between the two countries by saying that in recent years, communication and cooperation between the Chinese and Turkmen militaries have gained momentum, and cooperation in high-level exchanges, professional communication and personnel training has been continuously deepened.

China is willing to work with Turkmenistan to continuously strengthen strategic communication between the two militaries, deepen and expand pragmatic cooperation, and work together to build a closer China-Turkmenistan community with a shared future, Chinese defense chief told his Turkmen counterpart.

Gundogdyev said that under the guidance of the two heads of state, Turkmenistan and China have established a comprehensive strategic partnership and opened a new chapter in the development of bilateral relations.

Turkmenistan is willing to strengthen and expand friendly exchanges with China in various fields and at all levels, deepen defense and security cooperation, and safeguard the common interests of the two countries and peaceful development of the region, Gundogdyev said.

