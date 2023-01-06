Chinese, Turkmen presidents hold talks, elevating ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for visiting Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov prior to their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Beijing on Friday, and the two heads of state announced the elevation of China-Turkmenistan relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Noting this is President Berdimuhamedov's first visit to China after taking office, and Friday also marks the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Turkmenistan, Xi said it is of great significance for the two countries to make comprehensive plans for the future development of bilateral relations and jointly announce the elevation of bilateral ties.

The visions, goals and interests that China and Turkmenistan share mean that the two sides need to work together on the road to development and rejuvenation to leverage complementary advantages, tap cooperation potential and achieve common development, Xi said.

Xi noted that China is ready to work with the Turkmen side to deepen comprehensive cooperation and promote the building of a community with a shared future to advance bilateral relations to a higher level.

Xi said that the China + Central Asia (C+C5) cooperation mechanism is a new mechanism for cooperation between China and Central Asian countries, which is open and transparent, mutually beneficial, equitable, and pragmatic.

China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Turkmenistan to ensure the success of the first C+C5 Summit, Xi said.

For his part, Berdymukhamedov said under President Xi's leadership, China has made tremendous achievements in economic and social development and played an important and constructive role in promoting the building of a more just and equitable international order.

Turkmenistan firmly believes that China will make greater achievements in the future and make greater contribution to world peace, stability, and prosperity, he said.

Following the talks, the two heads of state signed and issued a joint statement between the People's Republic of China and Turkmenistan and witnessed the signing of cooperation documents in areas that include the Belt and Road Initiative, green development, digital economy, health, culture, sports, news media, and natural gas.