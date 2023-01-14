Chinese, Vietnamese leaders exchange Spring Festival greetings

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on Saturday sent congratulatory letters to each other on the coming Spring Festival, a traditional festival for both countries.

In his message, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, extended his most sincere greetings and blessings for the Spring Festival to Trong, the CPV as well as the Vietnamese government and people on behalf of the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people.

The year 2022 is of crucial importance to the respective development of the two parties as well as the two countries, and also a milestone for the China-Vietnam relationship, said Xi. He noted that the CPC held its 20th National Congress successfully, putting forward the Party's missions and tasks in the new era and on the new journey.

In his message, Trong said that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the CPC successfully held its 20th National Congress in the past year, which is an extremely important event in the political life of the Chinese people.

Trong expressed confidence that under the leadership of the CPC, the brotherly Chinese people will successfully fulfill all the goals and visions set forth at the 20th CPC National Congress, build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and march toward the realization of the Second Centenary Goal.