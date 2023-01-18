Xi presents certificate of order to promote military officer to rank of general

Editor：Chen Zhuoa Time：2023-01-18 21:42:47

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), presents a certificate of order at a ceremony to promote Huang Ming, commander of the Central Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, to the rank of general in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 18, 2023. The event was held by the CMC. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Wednesday presented a certificate of order at a ceremony to promote Huang Ming, commander of the Central Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, to the rank of general.

Xi extended his congratulations to Huang, who saluted Xi and all the attendees of the event.

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the CMC, announced the order of promotion, which was signed by Xi, at the ceremony.

The ceremony was presided over by He Weidong, another vice chairman of the CMC.

The event was held by the CMC in Beijing. General is the highest rank for officers in active service in China.