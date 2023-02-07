Xi stresses grasping, advancing Chinese modernization

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed the importance of correctly understanding and vigorously advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing the opening of a study session at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance).

The session was attended by newly-elected members and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee, as well as principal officials at the provincial and ministerial level.