Chinese, Guinean presidents exchange congratulations on 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Guinean counterpart Alpha Conde on Friday exchanged congratulatory messages on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' diplomatic ties.

Noting that Guinea was the first sub-Saharan African country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, Xi said in his message that over the past 60 years, the two countries have always maintained sincerity, friendship and mutual support no matter how the international situation changed, setting an example of unity and cooperation for China-Africa relations.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Guinea relations, and values the traditional friendship between the two countries.

He said he is willing to work together with Conde, taking the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations as a new starting point, to grasp the historical opportunity of jointly building the Belt and Road and the flourishing development of China-Africa cooperation, cement friendship and mutual trust, and deepen practical cooperation.

The two sides should continue to promote the development of China-Guinea comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, so as to benefit both countries and peoples, and further contribute to building an even stronger China-Africa community with a shared future, said the Chinese leader.

Conde, for his part, said that the establishment of Guinea-China diplomatic relations has great significance to the development of Africa-China ties. For a long time, the two countries have maintained special, friendly relations, representing an epitome of Africa-China friendly cooperation.

Guinea highly appreciates the Belt and Road Initiative, and is willing to work together with the Chinese side to cement their traditional friendship, carry out the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and promote continuous and in-depth development of China-Guinea comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Conde added.