U.S. delegation arrives in Wuhan for Military World Games

WUHAN, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- A group of 17 athletes from the U.S. Armed Forces has arrived at the airport in the central Chinese city of Wuhan for the up-coming 2019 Military World Games here on Monday midnight.

About 300 athletes from the United States are expected to arrive in the next 2 days.

Mark Juliano, a U.S. archery and taekwondo player, said he believed his compatriots would do very well in events like running sports, triathlon, archery and taekwondo.

He said that he had read news reports about the preparatory work of the Military World Games here in Wuhan and watched videos about the athletes' village and the venues.

"You developed world-class venues and I can't wait to experience the Games," he said, adding that he also planned to visit several local scenic spots, including the Yellow Crane Tower and a buddhist temple.

Catherine Paris, a U.S. volleyball player, said she would play her best and expected tough competition in women's volleyball.

Earlier this year, Paris and her Navy teammates won a silver medal in the Armed Forces Women's Volleyball Championships in Fort Bragg, NC.

The Military World Games is a multi-sport event that has taken place every four years since 1995. The 7th Games runs from the 18th to 27th of October in Wuhan.