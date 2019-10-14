Chinese peacekeepers win UNIFIL military obstacle competition

Chinese peacekeepers are in the competition of casualty escort on October 11. Photo by Peng Xi

By Liu Xiongma and Peng Xi

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 14 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese peacekeepers won the first and third place at the military obstacle competition held by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on October 11.

Aiming to enhance the military skills and team spirit of UNIFIL contributors, the competition consisted of six subjects, which were played by 16 teams from 7 countries, including China, Italy, the ROK, etc. The 18th Chinese peacekeeping construction engineer contingent to Lebanon dispatched three teams to participate.

According to Chinese contestant Huang Jinlong, all the subject settings are based on real combat, intending to test the team’s endurance, explosive force and teamwork. There were both fixed subjects such as orienteering and casualty escort, and subjects needing to be processed on the spot, like card memorization and national flag identification. “It’s a test of both physical strength and mental power”.

In the competition, the Chinese officers and soldiers took the title and the third place by virtue of their strong military competence and tenacious fighting spirit.