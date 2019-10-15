Armenia to be represented by 15 athletes at Military World Games 2019

Source: Panorama.am

The 7th CISM World Games will be held in Wuhan, Chine from 15 to 30 October 2019 with around 10,700 athletes from 105 countries expected to participate. As the ministry of education, science, culture and sport reports, Armenia will be represented by 15 athletes who will compete in 4 sports.

To note, the Military World S Games are a multisport event organised every four years, one year before the year the Olympic Games are organised. The event is based on the CISM and Olympic spirit, without political, religious and racial consideration nor discrimination.

Disclaimer: This article was originally produced and published by Panorama.am. View the original article at Panorama.am.