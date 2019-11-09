Xi Jinping marks 70th anniversary of founding of PLA Air Force

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), attended an event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force on Friday.

On behalf of the CPC and the CMC, Xi congratulated the PLA Air Force on its 70th anniversary and extended greetings to all officers and soldiers of the PLA Air Force.

Over the past 70 years, the PLA Air Force has produced numerous heroes. Xi stressed the importance of remembering their heroic deeds and carrying forward their spirit from generation to generation.

In addition, Xi said the PLA Air Force stand at a new historical point. "We must bear in mind the initial mission, carry forward the glorious tradition, be brave in innovation and transcendence, and strive to build the People's Air Force into a world-class air force," he said.