The 6th Nanchang International Military Tattoo Closing Ceremony and Marching Show was held in Nanchang, Jiangxi province on November 6. [Photo by Wang Jian/chinadaily.com.cn]

The 6th Nanchang International Military Tattoo concluded in Nanchang on Nov 6, featuring grand marching shows.

The military music festival opened on Nov 2, and aimed to foster friendship and cultural exchange among participating countries from all over the world. Domestic military orchestras participated alongside 10 foreign orchestras in the closing ceremony and presented marching performances.