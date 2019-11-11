Improving PLA at primary level urged



President Xi Jinping speaks in Beijing at a conference on the development of the PLA that began on Friday and concluded on Sunday.

President Xi Jinping underscored the importance of giving play to the fine traditions of the People's Liberation Army and stepping up reforms and innovations to boost the development of the armed forces at a primary level.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, spoke in Beijing at a conference on the development of the PLA that began on Friday and concluded on Sunday.

Primary-level combat forces in the new era are the foundation and source of power for the military, he said, adding that bolstering its development is essential.

Xi hailed the important contributions made by soldiers at the primary level in enabling the military to become both big and strong, and in securing one victory after another.

In recent years, the primary-level armed force faced new situations and is undergoing changes, especially in terms of combat missions, daily operations, organizational structure and the family and educational background of soldiers, he said.

It is important to ensure that the primary-level armed force follows the Party's commands, as its absolute leadership over the military can reach both officers and soldiers directly, Xi said.

He highlighted the need to boost political guidance for soldiers and to arm them with the scientific theories of the Party. He said officers and soldiers at the primary level must be trusted and appreciated as they develop.

Xi also encouraged efforts to improve the capacity of the primary-level combat force to fight and win, and to improve their battle readiness.

The military must use combat capacity as a work standard, strengthen the concept of combat teams and firm up soldiers' awareness of staying ready to fight, he said.

The Party's leadership over primary-level military development must be bolstered, he said.