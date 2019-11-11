Naval ship Qi Jiguang on homebound voyage after its visit to Fiji

Sailors assigned to the ship Qi Jiguang man the rails to bid farewell to people at the port at Suva Port in Fiji on November 8. (Photo by Zhang Yongxing)

FIJI, Nov. 11 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang (Hull 83), which is carrying out an ocean-going training and visit mission, left Suva Port after successful completing the friendly visit on the morning of November 8. Qi Jiguang ship successfully completed the mission of this voyage and embarked on a home-bound journey.

During the four-day friendly visit, the Fijian President Jioji Konrote, Prime Minister Mbani Marama, Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, representatives of Fijian military and overseas Chinese , and local people boarded ship Qi Jiguang for a tour.

During the visit, Chinese officers and soldiers made a courtesy call on RFNS Kacau, a hydrographic survey vessel donated by China to Fiji at a local naval base. They also carried out friendly sports games with their Fijian counterparts.

The Fijian Prime Minister Mbani Marama, Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau and Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Viliame Naupoto also attended the deck reception held on the Chinese naval vessel later.

Many local media and press including FBC, Fiji Sun and The Fiji Times reported the visit by ship Qi Jiguang.