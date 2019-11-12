Chinese General meets with Fijian Prime Minister

General Li Zuocheng, member of China’s CMC and Chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department, meets with Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Suva on November 11,2019.

SUVA, Fiji, Nov. 12 (Chinamil) -- General Li Zuocheng, member of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and Chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department, met with Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Suva on the afternoon of November 11.

With a positive evaluation of the relations between the two countries and two militaries, PM Banimarama expressed Fiji’s firm support for the one-China Policy and hoped that the relations will maintain a robust momentum of development.

Gen. Li Zuocheng said, President Xi Jinping attached great importance to the relationship between China and Fiji, and promoted it to the comprehensive strategic partnership with mutual respect and common development, opening a new chapter of China-Fiji friendly cooperation. Gen. Li also spoke positively of the current mil-to-mil relations and remarked that China would like to enhance the all-round and pragmatic cooperation with Fiji and promote the continuous development of the mil-to-mil relationship between the two sides.

On the same day, Gen. Li Zuocheng also met with Hon. Inia Seruiratu, Fijian Minister for Defence and National Security, and held talks with Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto, Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF).