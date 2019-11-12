China and US to hold 2019 joint humanitarian rescue and disaster relief exercise

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Chinamail) -- According to the consensus reached by the Chinese and US militaries, the People's Liberation Army (PLA)’s Eastern Theater Command and the US Army Pacific (USARPAC) will hold a joint humanitarian rescue and disaster relief exercise in Hawaii from November 14 to 24.

Over 200 officers and soldiers from both sides will take part in the drill, which aims at sharing experience in and upgrading capabilities of humanitarian rescue and disaster relief of the two militaries.