Military Equipment maintenance skill competition held in Baotou

The photo taken on November 14 shows the scene of a team contest.

BAOTOU, Nov. 15 (ChinaMil) -- The Second "Ingenuity Cup" Equipment Maintenance Vocational Skill Competition, jointly sponsored by the Equipment Development Department (EDD) of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and the China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (NORINCO Group), was held from November 13th to 15th in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, China.

A total of 162 competitors included maintenance troops from the PLA Army, Navy, Air Force, and Rocket Force, and technicians from the NORINCO Group.

The competition contained individual events and team events. Among them, the individual events focused on the basic maintenance theoretical and practical abilities, while the competitors in the team events were expected to showcase their basic skills and teamwork abilities in the equipment monitoring, malfunction location, joint testing, rapid troubleshooting, as well as rapid rescue and repair under peacetime and wartime circumstances.

The equipment maintenance vocational skill competition aims to improve life-long operational capabilities of equipments, and strengthen the integration between the PLA’s equipment maintenance units of the combat troops and the equipment repair factories, and the commissioned equipment manufacturers under the NORINCO Group, so as to comprehensively upgrade the equipment maintenance and support capability in the real combat environment.