Lao president meets Chinese defense minister in Vientiane

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe in Vientiane, capital of the Laos,on November 14, 2019. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)





VIENTIANE, Nov. 15 (ChinaMil) -- General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President Bounnhang Vorachit met Thursday in Vientiane with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe.

Bounnhang Vorachit greeted Wei Fenghe’s visit to Laos and asked him to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee. Wei Fenghe conveyed President Xi’s cordial greetings and best wishes to Bounnhang Vorachit.

Bounnhang Vorachit said that Laos highly appreciates and sincerely congratulates the People's Republic of China (PRC) for its great achievements in the past seven decades since its founding, and thanks the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and military for their long-term support and assistance, and will adhere to the one-China policy as always.

At present, China-Laos comprehensive strategic partnership has witnessed sound development, and the military-to-military relationship is at its historical best. The LPRP and the Lao Government will fully support the exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries in various fields and at all levels, so as to continuously strengthen the unity and friendship between the two countries, said Bounnhang.

For his part, Wei Fenghe said that China and Laos are a community of shared destiny. Under the leadership of the heads of state of the two countries, the relations between the two countries and the two militaries have developed in a healthy and stable manner, and the exchanges and cooperation in various fields have yielded fruitful results.

China appreciates Laos’ staunch support on issues concerning China's core interests, and the Chinese military is willing to work with the Lao side to strengthen strategic communication, deepen pragmatic cooperation, and promote closer multilateral coordination, so as to make greater contributions to the development of China-Laos comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Wei added.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gen. Wei Fenghe held talks with Lao Defense Minister Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath in Vientiane.

Gen. Wei Fenghe arrive in Vientiane upon invitation on November 13 for an official goodwill visit to Laos.